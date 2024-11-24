DA chief seeks release to DSWD of seized mackerel

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. formally requested the Bureau of Customs (BoC) over the weekend to release 580 metric tons of seized frozen mackerel to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The smuggled shipment of pelagic fish is valued at approximately P178.5 million.

According to Tiu Laurel, the shipment, which was confiscated for lack of an import permit, is intended to support relief operations and strengthen food security efforts.

In a letter addressed to Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio on 18 November, Tiu Laurel referenced findings from the National Fisheries Laboratory Division of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Laboratory tests confirmed that the frozen fish is fit for human consumption, with no signs of spoilage or contamination.

“Consequently, the fish products are deemed fit for immediate release and can be utilized to address food security needs, especially in relief operations,” Tiu Laurel said.