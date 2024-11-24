Contempt creators

There is no doubt that the on-going investigation on the alleged misuse of confidential funds is politically motivated. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that one out.

That the intention is to impeach the Vice President, if not send her outright to jail or at the very least, weaken her chances in 2028 is obvious. Otherwise, it would not be selective and blatantly partial.

If it’s really about addressing corruption, our congressmen by this time should have already filed bills seeking to amend appropriate laws. The fact they still don’t presupposes the objective really is to bring her down.

Just to clarify though, if they can really find something, heads should roll and those directly responsible for any wrongdoing should be prosecuted.

But the problem here is they are not really interested in pursuing justice or even dealing with issues surrounding confidential funds; they just want to destroy Sara. This is why they couldn’t care less who gets hurt or damaged. If you stand in their way, they indiscriminately make you pay.

The situation of Atty. Zuleika Lopez is a case in point. Here is a government employee whose mortal sin really is her association with the Vice President and perhaps, the fact she doesn’t cooperate with the Quadcomm members.

I watched the entire proceeding which she attended. She was respectful albeit seemingly evasive at times. But that is understandable given the circumstances and where she’s coming from.

Also, there was nothing presented that would suggest she is somehow responsible for or participated in the alleged misuse of the subject funds. Despite these, however, she was still cited in contempt. Apparently, she was not cooperative and was interfering with the investigation.

Ordinarily, she would have been given a mere warning as she was not really the main subject of inquiry and was neither combative nor instigating anything.

Yet, they treated her like some convicted criminal, attempting to even send her to the Correctional Institution for Women. This doesn’t make sense, considering that Congress has recently unveiled its detention facility which can now accommodate 16 individuals.

As a matter of practice, they only send people to prison if their facility is not enough to house those cited in contempt. The reason is they want them to stay within the compound so it would be easier to facilitate their participation in the next scheduled hearings. Lately though, they have been sending detainees to prison so they could force them to cave in.

In the case of Lopez, they are making things difficult for her because they knew at some point, they could get under Sara’s skin. The Vice President has been uncooperative but they could not do anything about it because they are afraid of the potential public backlash and its deleterious repercussions to their respective political careers. So, they go out of their way instead to punishing those who don’t deserve it in the hope they can use it as an opportunity to accomplish their objective.

Sure enough, Sara publicly went ballistic and they are now contemplating using it as a ground for a possible impeachment case. This is really the problem when justice becomes selective. It never really addresses the root cause of the problem or even offers solutions. What it does is merely allow unscrupulous individuals to advance their vested interests for political gains. Then when the tide turns, everything goes into reverse. This pretty much sums up our political landscape.