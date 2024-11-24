Climate Change Consciousness Week 2024 concludes

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and national government agencies conclude the 17th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week, running from 19 to 25 November 2024. With the theme “Aksyon at Adaptasyon ng Makabagong Henerasyon,” this year’s observance urges all Filipinos to embrace bold, adaptive strategies that prioritize community engagement, resilience and sustainability in addressing the climate crisis.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture (AMIA), opened the week with a photo exhibit showcasing inspiring stories from AMIA villages and CREATEs (Climate Resilient Agriculture Technologies) that adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices.

DA Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro underscored President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s emphasis on addressing climate change impacts, particularly in agriculture. He stressed DA’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, soil rejuvenation, and building a climate-resilient future. He urged all sectors to integrate climate action into their programs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance has been leading efforts to secure increased climate finance. At the ongoing 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, the DoF has pushed for scaled-up climate finance flows of up to $1.3 trillion per year for vulnerable nations, particularly in light of the successive typhoons that hit the country the past months.

The Environment Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the National Economic and Development Authority joined the CCC in this year’s commemoration. Regional and provincial offices of the DENR led initiatives such as tree growing and item distribution for mangrove maintenance.