Christmas spirit with a dash of Japanese heritage

Kokeshi doll mascot’s holiday debut

Mitsukoshi BGC’s holiday magic begins with the unveiling of Mitsuko, the chic and playful kokeshi doll. Mitsuko welcomes guests to a world of Japanese charm and hospitality. A vibrant character who loves shopping, karaoke, and, of course, delicious food, Mitsuko embodies the playful spirit of Christmas and Japanese cultures. This year, the special Mitsuko kokeshi doll installation, with a magical snow effect, will bring the Japanese spirit to Christmas in Metro Manila.

In addition to the holiday festivities, Mitsukoshi BGC proudly displays its iconic lion statue, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune that has graced the entrance of Mitsukoshi’s Nihombashi store since 1914. For the first time ever, this beloved statue has crossed the sea to the Philippines, offering visitors a chance to experience the spirit of omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality. The statue will welcome guests to create new memories with loved ones during this holiday.

Cultural Christmas celebration

Mitsukoshi BGC Christmas features a visual that aligns with the Isetan Mitsukoshi Christmas campaign created by Akira Minagawa. This global campaign features an array of unique characters with individuality, creating a fresh impression of Japanese Christmas. Alongside this, it will also showcase a wonderful blend of Japanese, Western and Filipino Christmas traditions with a series of live entertainment and kid-friendly events.

From 20 to 22 December, children ages five to 11 are invited to participate in a Christmas Kids Event featuring sing-alongs, Christmas workshops, mini-games, and the chance to collect sweet treats from participating Mitsukoshi tenants. The event promises to be a magical experience for the whole family. Registration is open for those who make a minimum purchase of P2,000.

In addition, the live music performances featuring classic Japanese Christmas songs and a Santa meet-and-greet from 23 to 25 December will bring festive cheer to visitors.

This holiday season marks the beginning of exciting new experiences at Mitsukoshi BGC. Looking ahead to March 2025, Mitsukoshi just announced the opening of Ipponyari, a Japanese restaurant offering authentic dishes at reasonable prices.

Authentic Japanese living in the heart of Bonifacio Global City

The Seasons Residences invites discerning homeowners to experience authentic Japanese living at its finest. The first tower, Haru, is now welcoming its residents with ongoing turnovers, while the fourth and final tower, Fuyu, is currently preselling. Offering spacious two- and three-bedroom high-zone units with panoramic views of the bustling Bonifacio Global City, Fuyu Tower promises a unique opportunity to own a piece of Japan right in the heart of Metro Manila.

The Seasons Residences and Mitsukoshi BGC elevate urban living with a seamless blend of culture, luxury, and convenience. Whether you’re a resident or visitor, indulge in authentic Japanese and international dining and retail, all while embracing timeless traditions and the festive charm of the holiday season.