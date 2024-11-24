Chilly weather at Baguio, Benguet seen

BAGUIO CITY — Residents as well as visitors of Baguio City and Benguet will have to start wearing warm clothes and using thick blankets as the cold temperature begins to give chills.

On Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) regional office in Baguio recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius as of 4 a.m.

The highest temperature, however, that will be felt during the midday is 25.0°C.

In Benguet, the PAGASA BSU Agromet Station in the capital town of La Trinidad, Benguet recorded the lowest temperature at 14.7 degrees Celsius as of 5 a.m. of 24 November 2024.

On 22 November 2024, it was even colder at the said municipality at 13.0°C.

The cold weather is expected to last until February and even March.

PAGASA recently announced that the northeast monsoon, locally known as “Amihan,” has officially begun, bringing strong northeasterly winds, cooler temperatures, and dry air across the country, with periodic surges expected in the coming months.