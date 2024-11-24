Cebu town building ‘bamboo kingdom, tunnel’ 

Being an environmentally-friendly town in the western Cebu province, Tuburan started to construct its 1.1 kilometer bamboo tunnel in Barangay Kabangkalan.

“Our Bamboo initiative aims to create a tunnel and a bamboo kingdom as a tourist attraction, delivering dual benefits,” said Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante Jr.

“ Environmentally, bamboo is particularly beneficial in the Philippines, where it can absorb up to 35 percent more CO2 than mature trees, aiding in climate mitigation,” the mayor said.

Additionally, bamboo forests provide vital habitats for endemic species, promoting biodiversity and supporting local ecosystems.

On the overall, the bamboo initiative promotes both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Diamante narrated that the tunnel will be covered with black bamboo species while the bamboo kingdom will cover 12 hectares with 30 different bamboo species.

“This project is expected to boost local tourism in the Philippines, where eco-tourism is a growing sector, with visitors increasingly seeking unique nature experiences. The Philippines has been a rise in eco-tourism, contributing significantly to local economies,” Diamante told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Since, it is a private property, it will managed by a private company or foundation.

The bamboo initiative is expected to generate jobs and at the same time, protect the environment.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Tuburan will host a new agricultural research facility to be managed by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Agricultural Research (DA-BAR).

The new research facility focused on boosting agricultural productivity, sustainability and food security.

It will be DA-BAR’s first satellite office outside of it’s main office in Luzon.

The research facility will complement the bamboo initiative.