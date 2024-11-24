CCC lauds approval of 2025 budget

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has lauded the Senate and the House of Representatives’ approval of the agency’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 amounting to more than P170 million.
The budget will support the implementation of the CCC’s key initiatives, such as the localization of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the updating of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), all geared toward enhancing climate resilience across the country.
The funding will also bolster the Commission’s capacity-building programs as well as to facilitate inter-agency coordination and multi-sectoral collaboration in line with its mandate.
“This budget allows the Commission to advance its work on resilience-building, climate negotiations and the full implementation of the NAP and NDC. We are especially grateful for the continued support from Rep. Angelica Natasha Co, Senator Imee Marcos and Senator Loren Legarda, who have been instrumental in pushing forward these initiatives,” CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert Borje said.
Marcos, the budget sponsor in the Senate, and Senate Minority Floor Leader Koko Pimentel, highlighted the importance of improving processes of the People’s Survival Fund (PSF), which is crucial for supporting climate resilience projects at the local level.
As the member of the PSF Board, the CCC conducts technical reviews of proposals. Thirteen PSF project proposals amounting to P1.3 billion were approved by the PSF board.
“One best example of an LGU recipient of a grant under the People’s Survival Fund, with completed projects, is represented by San Francisco in Camotes Island in Cebu, which is obviously a low-income municipality, but has managed to build an ecological based farming model, which is now being replicated elsewhere,” Marcos said.
“That’s why we really need to support this Commission, budget wise,” Pimentel said.
Additionally, the Senators expressed support for the CCC’s efforts in climate negotiations, reinforcing the importance of global cooperation as the Philippines navigates critical international climate talks.
The budget approval aligns with the priorities set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has consistently called for accelerated climate action and resilience building. The CCC remains dedicated to lead national climate change initiatives and ensure the full implementation of the Republic Act 9729 or the Climate Change Act and related policies.
The CCC’s 2025 budget marks a significant step forward in the country’s commitment to climate action, and reinforces the Philippines’ efforts to meet global climate goals and protect vulnerable sectors.
“We will strengthen efforts to safeguard our communities, protect livelihoods, and enhance our adaptive capacities. This is crucial as we continue to experience the devastating impacts of climate change, including stronger typhoons, rising sea levels, and prolonged droughts,” Borje said.