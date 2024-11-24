CCC lauds approval of 2025 budget

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has lauded the Senate and the House of Representatives’ approval of the agency’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 amounting to more than P170 million.

The budget will support the implementation of the CCC’s key initiatives, such as the localization of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and the updating of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), all geared toward enhancing climate resilience across the country.

The funding will also bolster the Commission’s capacity-building programs as well as to facilitate inter-agency coordination and multi-sectoral collaboration in line with its mandate.

“This budget allows the Commission to advance its work on resilience-building, climate negotiations and the full implementation of the NAP and NDC. We are especially grateful for the continued support from Rep. Angelica Natasha Co, Senator Imee Marcos and Senator Loren Legarda, who have been instrumental in pushing forward these initiatives,” CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert Borje said.

Marcos, the budget sponsor in the Senate, and Senate Minority Floor Leader Koko Pimentel, highlighted the importance of improving processes of the People’s Survival Fund (PSF), which is crucial for supporting climate resilience projects at the local level.

As the member of the PSF Board, the CCC conducts technical reviews of proposals. Thirteen PSF project proposals amounting to P1.3 billion were approved by the PSF board.