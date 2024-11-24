Bong Go reaffirms commitment to worker protection at NAMPAP’s 89th anniversary

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the vital role of plumbers and workers across various sectors during his address at the 89th Founding Anniversary and National Convention of the National Master Plumbers Association of the Philippines Inc. (NAMPAP) on Saturday in Davao City.

In his speech, Go highlighted the vital role of plumbers in Filipino households and businesses, emphasizing the need for continued legislative support for workers across various industries.

“Saludo ako sa serbisyong hatid ng mga masisipag na plumbers sa bawat kabahayan at establisimyento sa bansa. Hindi biro ang pagiging isang tubero. Sa inyo nakasalalay ang pagkakaroon ng malinis at maayos na supply ng tubig ang ating mga kababayan,” Go said.

He also discussed the evolving challenges faced by the plumbing industry, stressing the importance of global competitiveness and compliance with industry regulations, particularly Republic Act No. 1378, or the Plumbing Law. He expressed his willingness to collaborate with NAMPAP to improve worker welfare and protection.

“Kasama rin sa ating tatalakayin ang mga regulasyon sa plumbing industry, kabilang na nga ang RA 1378 o ang Plumbing Law. Mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng kaalaman sa mga batas at regulasyon na ito upang matiyak natin na maayos nating nagagawa ang ating mga tungkulin. Kung kailangan i-update ang batas na ito, bukas ang aking opisina para makinig sa mga concerns ninyo,” he added.

Beyond the plumbing sector, Go outlined several legislative initiatives aimed at supporting workers. These include Senate Bill No. 420, the "Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP)," which provides temporary work for displaced and seasonal workers in rural areas, and Senate Bill No. 1707, which seeks better pay and benefits for social workers.

He also discussed Senate Bill No. 2107, the "Freelance Workers Protection Bill," which aims to protect independent workers by requiring written contracts, offering night shift differentials, and ensuring hazard pay for those in high-risk jobs.

Go reiterated his support for SBN 1184, the "Food, Grocery, and Pharmacy Delivery Services Protection Act," which safeguards the rights of delivery riders, particularly those who worked during the pandemic. Additionally, Go presented SBN 2504, the "Salary Standardization Law VI," which builds on the previous Salary Standardization Law to improve pay for public servants.

He also welcomed a recent executive order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to implement significant salary increases for government workers.