Blazers can’t wait any longer

College of Saint Benilde wants nothing more than to finally clinch the elusive National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this time after losing the title two years ago.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu said his team has what it takes to not only surpass the Season 98 squad but also end the school’s 24-year wait for a championship.

Saint Benilde, which entered the Final Four with a twice-to-beat advantage, dethroned defending champion San Beda University, 79-63, over the weekend at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

“I told them that I don’t want to have another game in Cuneta anymore and go up against San Beda once again,” Tiu said.

“It’s a completely new team, I think I only have five guys from the previous team but we worked hard in the offseason to prepare and give guys opportunities to have this moment and we delivered.”

“I think we’re deeper than that Finals team we had so hopefully, it shows in that Finals series.”

Saint Benilde needs only two more wins to finally clinch the NCAA title when the best-of-three championship series starts on 1 December at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The only obstacle left in the Blazers’ way is Mapua University, led by reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Clint Escamis.

Both squads are even in the elimination round with Saint Benilde taking first blood last 7 September with a 78-65 win in the first round.

However, the Cardinals exacted payback as Clint Escamis delivered a buzzer-beater triple for a 75-73 win over the Blazers.

Tiu isn’t taking any chances against Mapua as he expects nothing less than a dogfight between two sides hungry to finally end their respective title droughts.

“Mapua’s a very physical team, they got dogs, they got an MVP in Clint Escamis, they got a lot of go-to guys who can score so we need to be tough physically and mentally,” Tiu said.