Baguio, Benguet chill as Christmas nears

BAGUIO CITY – Residents and visitors of Baguio City and Benguet will soon need to wear warm clothes and use thick blankets as the cold temperatures begin to set in.

As of 4:00 AM on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Baguio recorded a temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature expected during midday, however, is 25°C.

In Benguet, the PAGASA Benguet State University Agromet Station in the capital town of La Trinidad recorded the lowest temperature at 14.7 degrees Celsius as of 5:00 AM. Last Friday, November 22, temperatures were even colder in the municipality, reaching 13°C.

The cold weather is expected to last until February and even March. PAGASA recently announced that the Northeast Monsoon, locally known as "Amihan," has officially begun, bringing strong northeasterly winds, cooler temperatures, and dry air across the country, with periodic surges expected in the coming months.