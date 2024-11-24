An electric drive made for the Filipino

30 years of innovation and 10 million NEVs produced

This year also marks a significant milestone for BYD, which celebrates 30 years of pioneering electrified mobility solutions and leading the way in making electric vehicles accessible to everyday drivers. BYD has remained committed to advancing electric transportation throughout these three decades, continually innovating to meet consumers’ evolving needs.

BYD also commemorates the roll-out of its 10-millionth New Energy Vehicle (NEV) this November, further reinforcing the company’s ongoing growth and its unwavering commitment to driving the global transition toward smarter, more efficient mobility. BYD is now the first automaker in the world to reach this groundbreaking figure. BYD took 15 years to produce the first 5 million NEVs. It achieved the next 5 million in just 15 months, demonstrating the company’s focus on new energy vehicles and its continuous technological advancement.

The launch of the BYD Seal 5 DM-i builds on this legacy, bringing advanced electrified solutions to Filipino drivers and further solidifying BYD’s global leadership in shaping the future of mobility.

Aligned with this commitment, the partnership between BYD Cars Philippines and ACMobility is central to making electric vehicles more accessible to all Filipinos. With ACMobility providing essential infrastructure — such as charging stations and service facilities — BYD Cars Philippines is positioned to play a leading role in transforming the automotive landscape.

The BYD Seal 5 DM-i embodies this vision, offering an ideal blend of performance, cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features to deliver the ultimate value for a new generation of car buyers.

“We believe the BYD Seal 5 DM-i will be yet another game-changer on the market as it offers an electric mobility solution that is efficient, affordable and practical for Filipino drivers,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines. “With its accessible pricing and cutting-edge features, this vehicle is designed to make electrified mobility easier to embrace, whether for urban commutes or long-distance travels.”