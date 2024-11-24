An electric drive made for the Filipino

BYD Cars Philippines, in collaboration with ACMobility, recently introduced the BYD Seal 5 DM-i, a groundbreaking-sedan tailored specifically for practical and progressive first-time car buyers. The new electric vehicle offers a premium driving experience at an accessible price point, making electric mobility more accessible to Filipinos.
“The collaboration between BYD and ACMobility represents a momentous step towards establishing a strong foundation for electrified mobility in the country,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility. “Together, we’re committed to enhancing customer experience and making electric vehicles a mainstream choice, offering options that meet the diverse needs of the modern Filipino driver,” he adds.
30 years of innovation and 10 million NEVs produced
This year also marks a significant milestone for BYD, which celebrates 30 years of pioneering electrified mobility solutions and leading the way in making electric vehicles accessible to everyday drivers. BYD has remained committed to advancing electric transportation throughout these three decades, continually innovating to meet consumers’ evolving needs.
BYD also commemorates the roll-out of its 10-millionth New Energy Vehicle (NEV) this November, further reinforcing the company’s ongoing growth and its unwavering commitment to driving the global transition toward smarter, more efficient mobility. BYD is now the first automaker in the world to reach this groundbreaking figure. BYD took 15 years to produce the first 5 million NEVs. It achieved the next 5 million in just 15 months, demonstrating the company’s focus on new energy vehicles and its continuous technological advancement.
The launch of the BYD Seal 5 DM-i builds on this legacy, bringing advanced electrified solutions to Filipino drivers and further solidifying BYD’s global leadership in shaping the future of mobility.
Aligned with this commitment, the partnership between BYD Cars Philippines and ACMobility is central to making electric vehicles more accessible to all Filipinos. With ACMobility providing essential infrastructure — such as charging stations and service facilities — BYD Cars Philippines is positioned to play a leading role in transforming the automotive landscape.
The BYD Seal 5 DM-i embodies this vision, offering an ideal blend of performance, cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features to deliver the ultimate value for a new generation of car buyers.
“We believe the BYD Seal 5 DM-i will be yet another game-changer on the market as it offers an electric mobility solution that is efficient, affordable and practical for Filipino drivers,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines. “With its accessible pricing and cutting-edge features, this vehicle is designed to make electrified mobility easier to embrace, whether for urban commutes or long-distance travels.”
Striking design meets smart engineering
The commitment to innovation is reflected in the design and engineering of the BYD Seal 5 DM-i, which showcases a sleek and modern exterior. The sedan’s dynamic exterior is a perfect blend of form and function, measuring 4,780 mm in length, 1,837 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height. Its impressive 2,718 mm wheelbase enhances stability and contributes to a spacious interior, making it a compelling choice for first-time car buyers.
Designed with bold LED headlights and full-width LED taillights, the BYD Seal 5 DM-i offers enhanced visibility and a contemporary look reflecting its advanced technology.
The BYD Seal 5 DM-i is designed to prioritize comfort and convenience. The Dynamic and Premium trims feature a 12.8” rotating touchscreen, offering an intuitive interface for seamless navigation and entertainment. The Premium variant takes the in-car experience further with an 8-speaker sound system. Along with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a standard for both trims, the Seal 5 DM-i ensures that occupants stay connected and entertained on every journey. Additionally, both variants include an 8.8” LCD digital gauge cluster, enhancing the overall driver experience with clear, easy-to-read information at a glance.
A fusion of performance, tech and safety
The BYD Seal 5 DM-i offers an ideal blend of advanced technology and exceptional performance. Equipped with an 8.3 kWh BYD Blade battery pack, the Dynamic trim provides an electric range of up to 50 km.
The Premium variant has a larger 18.3 kWh Blade battery pack, providing an electric range of up to 115 km. Both variants feature advanced technologies, including a 360-degree camera for the Premium for enhanced parking and maneuverability. The BYD Seal 5 DM-i also has OTA (over-the-air) update capability, ensuring the vehicle remains up-to-date with the latest software enhancements.
On the performance front, the BYD Seal 5 DM-i shines with the Dynamic variant, producing 179 PS and 316 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. The Premium variant offers a boost in power with 197 PS and 325 Nm of torque, reaching 100 km/h in a quick 7.3 seconds. Both models are electronically limited to a top speed of 185 km/h, striking an excellent balance between efficiency and performance.
In terms of range, the Dynamic offers an impressive total driving distance of up to 1,175 kilometers. The Premium variant extends this further, reaching up to 1,240 kilometers, ensuring that long-distance travel is as effortless and enjoyable as daily commuting.
Safety is paramount in the BYD Seal 5 DM-i, which has a comprehensive suite of features. Both models include rear sensors, a rear camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Brake Distribution, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Traction Control System, Hill Hold Control and six airbags. Additionally, the Seal 5 DM-i has standard safety features such as an Anti-lock Brake System, further enhancing its commitment to providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.
With a starting price of P948,000 for the Dynamic variant and P1,198,000 for the Premium model, first-time car buyers can access an affordable, high-quality sedan that meets their needs.
The new BYD Seal 5 DM-i is available in four stylish colors: Quartz Blue, Arctic White, Cosmos Black and Harbor Gray, offering various options for customers. It is also available in two variants: the Dynamic and the Premium.
Like other models in the local lineup, the new BYD DM-i sedan carries an extensive warranty: an 8-year or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty for the BYD Blade battery, an 8-year or 150,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty for its drive unit, and a 6-year or 150,000 km (whichever comes first) vehicle warranty.
“We are proud to bring the BYD Seal 5 DM-i to the Philippine market, a significant step forward in our mission to make electrified mobility accessible to everyone,” said Aiffy Liu, BYD country head, BYD Philippines. “As BYD continues to expand its global footprint in its 30th year, we are even more committed to providing eco-conscious Filipinos with innovative, sustainable and affordable electric vehicles that will shape the future of transportation in the country.”
For more information, visit bydcarsphilippines.com.