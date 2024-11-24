‘Alay-Lakad’ reinvigorates drive for education revolution

With the theme “Alay-Lakad para sa Kabataan ng Bagong Pilipinas,” participants from Metro Manila gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park at 5 a.m. to join one of the biggest Alay Lakads to date.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Alay-Lakad chairperson Joaquin “Jackie” Rodriguez stressed the importance of the event, highlighting the power of education.

“Today is a very important day for Alay-Lakad and also for young children who wish for a great education and a roadway of life as it signified for them,” Rodriguez said.

He added that this year marked a pivotal turning point in the foundation’s history as Alay-Lakad expanded beyond its traditional scope in Metro Manila, becoming a nationwide initiative.

“Right at this very moment, 32 different places across the Philippines are participating simultaneously in Alay-Lakad,” Rodriguez disclosed. “From this day forward, Alay-Lakad is a Philippine project — a national effort to uplift the standards of education for the children of this nation.”

Groups such as Kiwanis, Rotary clubs, scouting organizations, Chinese business groups, Armed Forces of the Philippines units, the Department of Education, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection participated in the event — with students from various schools across Metro Manila marching in support.

Meantime, video greetings from prominent figures, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Senator Francis Tolentino and Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, were streamed during the opening ceremony.

“My heartfelt thanks go to both the public and private sectors who have been working together to strengthen the government’s efforts in prioritizing the well-being of the underprivileged youth,” Marcos said.