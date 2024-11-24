‘Alay-Lakad’ reinvigorates drive for education revolution

Aiming to intensify and uplift the education system in the country, the Alay-Lakad Foundation Inc. (ALFI) successfully hosted its first-ever nationwide simultaneous walk on Sunday as it focused on ensuring that Filipino child has access to quality education.
With the theme “Alay-Lakad para sa Kabataan ng Bagong Pilipinas,” participants from Metro Manila gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park at 5 a.m. to join one of the biggest Alay Lakads to date.
In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Alay-Lakad chairperson Joaquin “Jackie” Rodriguez stressed the importance of the event, highlighting the power of education.
“Today is a very important day for Alay-Lakad and also for young children who wish for a great education and a roadway of life as it signified for them,” Rodriguez said.
He added that this year marked a pivotal turning point in the foundation’s history as Alay-Lakad expanded beyond its traditional scope in Metro Manila, becoming a nationwide initiative.
“Right at this very moment, 32 different places across the Philippines are participating simultaneously in Alay-Lakad,” Rodriguez disclosed. “From this day forward, Alay-Lakad is a Philippine project — a national effort to uplift the standards of education for the children of this nation.”
Groups such as Kiwanis, Rotary clubs, scouting organizations, Chinese business groups, Armed Forces of the Philippines units, the Department of Education, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection participated in the event — with students from various schools across Metro Manila marching in support.
Meantime, video greetings from prominent figures, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Senator Francis Tolentino and Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, were streamed during the opening ceremony.
“My heartfelt thanks go to both the public and private sectors who have been working together to strengthen the government’s efforts in prioritizing the well-being of the underprivileged youth,” Marcos said.
Meantime, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, also delivered opening remarks, praising the event’s noble cause of providing scholarships to out-of-school youth.
Founded in 1972, Alay-Lakad has long been dedicated to youth education, and this year’s event reflected a significant evolution in its scope and impact.
Simultaneous walks
Over at Baguio City, local officials, department heads, employees, NGOs, civil society groups, schools, universities, uniformed personnel, and barangays gathered in support of Alay-Lakad Para sa Kabataan.
The walk culminated at the Baguio Athletic Bowl with a brief program celebrating the collective effort for the youth’s future which underscored the unity of Baguio’s residents and their shared goal of uplifting the next generation.
“Every step we take in this Alay-Lakad signifies our commitment to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for today’s youth and tomorrow’s generation,” Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.
Meanwhile, in Calamba, Laguna, the 2024 Alay-Lakad was marked by a heartening display of solidarity as Calumbeños walked for a brighter future. The walk began at the City Plaza and ended at the Jose Rizal Coliseum.
Laguna Mayor Roseller Rizal expressed his pride in the success of the event through a Facebook post, highlighting that Alay-Lakad symbolizes the city’s “commitment to securing their future” and stands as “proof of our unity and cooperation toward a meaningful goal.”
Rizal also stressed that Calamba continues to work hand-in-hand to secure a better future for every young Calumbeño, reflecting the city’s ongoing promise of progress.
In Cavite, Rotary District 3810’s event brought together local leaders and residents in a show of support for youth development and education.
The walk, aligned with the nationwide theme, continued to highlight the importance of community-driven efforts to uplift the lives of Filipino children, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to succeed.
Over at Cebu, the Alay-Lakad saw the active participation of student leaders from the University of Cebu, alongside NSTP-ROTC and CWTS students.
The event was organized by the Alay-Lakad Foundation in partnership with the Rotary Club of Cebu and the collaboration showcased the crucial role that young people play in advocating for their peers and pushing for change in their communities.
Growing national movement
What began as a simple walk for education in 1972 has evolved into a powerful nationwide advocacy. Originally a project of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Alay-Lakad grew under the leadership of former First Lady Imelda Marcos into a national movement.
Each successive administration has supported the cause, and this year’s event marked a new chapter in the foundation’s long history of service.
Alay-Lakad Foundation Inc. remains dedicated to providing financial support for underprivileged youth, funding vocational training, leadership programs and socio-economic initiatives that empower the next generation.
The need for initiatives like Alay-Lakad is more pressing than ever. According to the World Bank’s 2022 report, 91 percent of Filipino children at late primary age are unable to read and comprehend a simple text — an alarming statistic that underscores the nation’s struggle with learning poverty.
The Philippines’ learning poverty rate, which is 56.4 percentage points higher than the East Asia and Pacific region’s average, highlights the need for urgent reforms in the education system.
Through events like the nationwide walk, the Alay-Lakad Foundation is not only raising awareness but also rallying the support needed to make quality education accessible to every Filipino child, regardless of their socio-economic background.