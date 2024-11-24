Air Force continues aid distribution

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is continuing its aerial relief operations to aid communities affected by super typhoon “Pepito” in Catanduanes province.

This comes as two PAF C-130 aircraft were deployed last Friday, according to PAF Public Affairs Office chief, Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo.

One C-130 delivered 1,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to Catanduanes, while another transported relief supplies, including water containers, hygiene kits, and pails, from the Office of Civil Defense in Region VII, Department of Health and PAF’s Tactical Operations Wing Central.

Last Saturday, a C-130 aircraft delivered an additional 1,000 FFPs from the DSWD to the province. A PAF C-295 aircraft also transported 100 boxes of FFPs to the affected areas.