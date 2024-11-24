Aboitiz scholars get RE lesson up close

On 9 November, the Aboitiz Future Leaders, the college scholarship program of the Aboitiz Foundation, participated in a learning visit to AP Renewables Inc.’s MakBan Geo, one of the geothermal power plants managed by Aboitiz Power Corporation.

Organized by the Aboitiz Foundation, the visit offered the scholars a valuable opportunity to witness firsthand the operations of a major player in the energy sector.

This activity is also part of the Foundation’s ongoing learning sessions designed to enhance the educational experience of its scholars.

One of the scholars who joined the plant tour is Lance Esrac Matthew Calamiong, an Aboitiz Future Leader — Impact Team Intern and a graduating mechanical engineering student from the University of the Philippines, Diliman.

Lance has always been captivated by the energy sector, believing the massive influence and impact it holds over the country.

“One of the sectors I am interested in joining is the energy sector. I have always wanted to serve the Filipino people and positively influence the lives of those living here in the country. As an engineer, what better way to impact the lives of the Filipinos than to help facilitate the electricity that aids the country’s continuous development,” Calamiong said.

The chance to navigate and survey a geothermal power plant is a chance that a mechanical engineering student cannot miss.

Before the tour, a mandatory briefing was conducted, which included a safety orientation and an overview of the MakBan Power Plant — its history, operation, and importance.

The bulk of the plant visit was conducted via a guided bus tour, where the scholars explored the inner workings of the geothermal facility.

The scholars were also able to enter the control room of one of the generators. They were able to see up close massive infrastructure and equipment that one day, they may operate.

“I am really happy with the tour. It was a great experience to be able to personally see the things that were taught to me in class. The equipment is a lot more massive than I thought — the cooling towers are as big as advertised but the scale of the turbines is bigger than I expected.”

Just like a kid

“I felt like a kid that was finally able to see up close and understand the reality of the stories that my teachers kept telling me about,” Calamiong added.

Being an Aboitiz Future Leader, Lance is very thankful for the overwhelming support and encouragement the Aboitiz Foundation has given their scholars. He is extremely grateful for the opportunities they have continuously provided him.