Aboitiz Construction, Metrologyx train future millwrights

As part of its corporate citizenship programs, Aboitiz Construction formalized a partnership with Metrologyx on 12 November at the Metrologyx Training and Assessment Center (METACCI) in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The collaboration is part of the company’s Skills Training Towards Employment Program (STTEM), supported by Aboitiz Foundation Inc., and aims to provide free training to 12 Cebu residents through the METACCI.

Aboitiz Construction senior assistant vice president for business transformation Karmine Andrea Ching and senior AVP for people and corporate shared services Raizza Manuel signed the agreement with METACCI training manager Quincy Ladera and director Richelle Figueroa.

Funded by Aboitiz Construction, METACCI will offer the Millwright course— a specialized qualification in plant maintenance that is vital in many industrial sectors. The course is one of the few training initiatives that addresses the growing demand for skilled maintenance workers in the country.

Upon completion of the training, participants will earn a certificate of completion in Millwright, significantly improving their chances of securing employment in various construction and maintenance projects.

“We are committed to empowering individuals through skills development, and this program is one of the ways we aim to provide gainful employment to those who are eager to help their families and contribute to the nation’s growth,” Ching said.