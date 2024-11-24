A leader’s legacy: Robert Aranton

Robert Lester Aranton is a name that embodies leadership, resilience and an unwavering dedication as Alumni Regent, University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) president and Upsilon Sigma Phi alumni.

Over the years, he has carved a significant niche for himself, becoming an inspiration to aspiring leaders and shaping the future of Philippine business and education.

Aranton’s academic journey began at the University of the Philippines (UP), an environment known for its intellectual rigor.

At the 39th UP Alumni Council meeting on 12 August this year, Aranton highlighted the urgent need to strengthen industry-academe partnerships to better prepare graduates for the evolving job market.

Aranton emphasized the widening gap between academic training and industry demands, calling for collaboration with industry leaders to create a more responsive educational framework.

His time at UP marked a pivotal moment when he joined Upsilon Sigma Phi, a fraternity renowned for fostering exceptional leaders. The core values of brotherhood, excellence and service that he embraced became the foundation for his future endeavors.

“I joined organizations. I joined the Upsilon Sigma Phi. I was also exposed to networks with people. The people I was with are also the people I’m with now. They all supported me. That kind of education is not just limited to the classroom, but mostly outside of it,” he shared in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.