A camp to ‘Start Your Impossible’

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), in collaboration with world-renowned Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo successfully concluded the “Start Your Impossible” 2-Day Gymnastics Camp, held on 15-16 November 2024, at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) MVPSF Gym. The camp focused on Carlos’ commitment to giving back to the community, aiming to inspire and empower young gymnasts by providing opportunities to help them become better athletes.
Yulo, a Global Team Toyota Athlete (GTTA), initiated the training of the young gymnasts, with the help of his coaching team led by coach Aldrin Castañeda of GAP. This activity is part of Yulo’s project under Toyota’s global “Start Your Impossible” program which empowers athletes not only to pursue sports excellence but also to become advocates for social good. For Yulo, he identified championing youth development through sports training opportunities and food security as his advocacies.
Over the course of two days, 30 young gymnasts aged 7-16 from Metro Manila, Davao and Cebu engaged in three intensive training sessions and activities with the coaching staff and were also advised by sports nutritionist Jeanette Aro.
“Under Toyota’s Start Your Impossible campaign, I recognize my responsibility as a Dual Hero — to not only compete and win but to uplift and mentor the next generation of athletes,” Yulo shared. “This Gymnastics Clinic we’re embarking on, along with a Nutritional Lecture, is a big step towards this mission,” he added.
“To our young gymnasts here today, our future champions and medalists, congratulations for completing the Toyota Start Your Impossible Gymnastics Camp. We hope you remember this experience always!,” TMP president Masando Hashimoto shared.
Additionally, Caila, Ysa and Eauline, attendees of the camp, shared that they enjoyed training with Carlos Yulo and that this is a gymnastics camp is a dream come true.
“We learned so much from Carlos, and this will be helpful for us when we have competitions coming up,” Ysa shared. “We dream of going to international competitions and represent the Philippines just like he did,” Caila added.
