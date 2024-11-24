Año: PBBMs’ safety a ‘non-partisan' issue; all threats a matter of nat’l security

Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent rant against President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. and his wife, First Lady Araneta-Marcos, are now shaking the country’s security situation.

This as National Security Adviser Eduardo Año issued a statement on Sunday describing Duterte’s tirade as a “serious” concern.

Año, who heads the National Security Council (NSC), said all threats to the life of President Marcos “will be thoroughly investigated and treated as matters of national security.”

“We shall be closely coordinating with law enforcement and intelligence agencies to investigate the nature of the threat, the possible perpetrators, and their motives,” he said.

“We shall do our utmost in defense of our democratic institutions and processes which the President represents,” he added.

The NSC chief urged the Filipino people to remain calm amid the ongoing political bickering between the president's and vice president's camps.

“We enjoin the Filipino people to remain calm and confident in the knowledge that the security sector will ensure the President's safety and will always uphold at all times the constitution, our democratic institutions, and the chain of command,” Año said.

Año, meanwhile, emphasized that securing a president’s safety transcends political affiliation.

“We underscore that the safety of the President is a non-partisan issue and we stand united in our commitment to upholding the integrity of the office and the democratic institutions that govern our great nation,” he said.