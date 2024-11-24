91st Batch of Repatriates from Lebanon Arrives at NAIA

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the 91st batch of repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from Lebanon, who safely arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 1 on the afternoon of 24 November 2024.

This latest batch, comprising 75 individuals, brings the total number of repatriated Filipinos from Lebanon to 1,191 OFWs and 52 dependents.

Upon their arrival at NAIA Terminal 1, the repatriates received immediate financial and livelihood assistance from the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) also provided educational vouchers, which the repatriates or their dependents can use to acquire new skills.

To ensure a smooth reintegration into local communities, the DMW's National Reintegration Center for OFWs offers livelihood programs and job placement support.

The New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC) Medical Team conducted free medical examinations and distributed medications to several repatriates. Those who experienced abuse or trauma during their employment or due to the ongoing conflict in Lebanon were offered free psychosocial assistance.

This repatriation effort aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive for government agencies to prioritize the safe return of Filipino workers from conflict-affected areas.