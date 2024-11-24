10% discount on meds for gov’t workers pushed

House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo and four of his colleagues in Congress are pushing for a 10-percent discount for medicines to be given to the rank and file government employees, to help them cope with expenses when they are sick.

According to Tulfo, he, along with ACT-CIS partylist Reps. Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, and Quezon City 2nd district Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo filed the bill “An act granting rank and file government employees a 10 percent discount on the sale of medicines.”

“We know the situation of the small government workers who also struggle to afford their medications when they get sick due to the high cost of goods,” Tulfo said in Filipino.

“This law will somehow ease their lives and reduce the large expenses whenever they fall ill,” the legislator added.

According to the lawmakers, their proposal would only cover the government employees who earn a salary of P30,000 and below.

In the proposed law, the government employee would only have to present a valid ID and proof of salary to show they only receive P30,000 or below, to enable them to avail of the 10 percent discount on medicines, for both branded and generic drugs.