‘Worshipful Master’ conquers Grand Derby

Jockey Lester De Jesus and his horse “Worshipful Master” emerged victorious in the 2024 Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom)-Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Grand Derby last week at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

James Anthony Rabano owns “Worshipful Master,” which bested six other thoroughbreds in a 1,800-meter race. The champion horse is trained by Ruben Tupas and bred by the esteemed Esguerra Farm.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles, Philracom chairman Aurelio de Leon, commissioner Redentor de Leon, and racing manager Jose Rodolfo Prado Jr. presented the champion’s trophy during the awarding ceremony.

With a total guaranteed prize of ₱3 million, the event celebrated the enduring partnership between the PCSO and the Philracom in promoting the horse racing industry in the country.

The Grand Derby has become an iconic annual event that reflects the mutual commitment of the PCSO and Philracom to uplift the local horse racing industry.

It aims to provide a venue to celebrate the sport while reinforcing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders.