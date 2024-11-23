Victims of fake immigration stamps syndicate told to surface

The Manila International Airport Authority-Airport Police Department (APD) is urging individuals who may have been victimized by suspects recently apprehended for possessing fake immigration stamps to come forward and file charges.

According to APD chief Levy “Bing” Jose, the department has already received over 50 complaints from individuals who were defrauded with fake immigration stamps.

Jose stated that on 11 November, their operatives arrested three suspects: Jelly Solis, a 22-year-old female from Barangay Fort Bonifacio; Regine Menez, a 24-year-old from Bagong Bayan, Mahogany; and Roland Allera, a 33-year-old male from Bulacan.

After gathering information from the victims, APD operatives backtracked the CCTV footage and identified the suspects, adding them to their rogues gallery.

During monitoring operations at NAIA Terminal 3, APD officers spotted Solis, one of the female suspects, wearing white long sleeves and black pants, entering the terminal. She proceeded directly to Shakey’s Restaurant on the 4th level, where she met a passenger and took his passport and boarding pass.

After receiving the documents, Solis went to a comfort room on the same level. Shortly after, Allera, the male suspect, was seen heading into the same comfort room to meet Solis. The two were immediately approached by the arresting officers. However, both suspects began yelling to cause a disturbance and tried to flee, but they were successfully arrested.

Meanwhile, Menez, the third suspect, was also apprehended as she attempted to escape. A fake immigration stamp was found in her possession.