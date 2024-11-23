TWS to wrap 2024 with single, 'Last Bell'

Rising K-pop boy group TWS, who debuted earlier this year, is set to close 2024 with their single “Last Bell” on 25 November.

According to Pledis Entertainment, the song is inspired by the group’s cherished memories and the excitement of fresh beginnings, showcasing the group's reflective yet hopeful sound.

Comprising Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, TWS entered the K-pop scene in January with their mini album “Sparkling Blue,” led by the hit title track “Plot Twist.”