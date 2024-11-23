Tug-of-war ensues over DSWD schemes

Amelioration programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have turned into a bitter battleground of key political personalities, some of whom allege irregularities in aid of election.

The DSWD dismissed Vice President Sara Duterte’s allegation that the cash assistance programs are being exploited to “buy” votes.

Duterte alleged the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) are being used to buy votes in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

“There is no politics involved,” the DSWD stressed of the aid programs.

“Let me reiterate that all the DSWD field offices serve people in need, whether they are walk-in clients or were referred by local government officials,” Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a statement.

“The DSWD continues to process applications and distribute assistance through AICS and AKAP to qualified beneficiaries,” he said.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, said the programs have widespread support among Filipino families.