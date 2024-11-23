The MIND innovation at MMC

The Institute’s vision is to become the Philippines’ most trusted neuroscience institution, offering expert care backed by cutting-edge technology. M.I.N.D.S. is built on core values of Mindfulness, Integrity, Nurturance, Dedication, and Service Excellence, aiming to provide holistic healthcare for both mind and body.

Dr. Edgardo Juan L. Tolentino, Director of M.I.N.D.S., shared that the Institute’s mission is centered on compassionate care that reflects MakatiMed’s Malasakit culture, alongside a commitment to staying at the forefront of medical knowledge and advancements. He emphasized the importance of continuous professional development and pioneering research to ensure the institute maintains its role as a leader in the field.

MakatiMed Interim Co-President and CEO Saturnino P. Javier expressed confidence in the Institute’s potential, saying, “I have no doubt that M.I.N.D.S. will translate to better services for all our patients, providing the kind of care that Makati is known for—compassionate, patient-centered, ethical, professional, evidence-based, and certainly provided by experts and competent individuals.”

With the launch of M.I.N.D.S., MakatiMed further solidifies its reputation as a leader in Neuroscience care, striving to meet the ever-growing needs of patients and advancing healthcare in the Philippines.