The future of (sustainable) fashion

This unique celebration is an inspirational showcase of talent, creativity and community as it gathered creatives, dignitaries, ambassadors, spouses of ambassadors, selective members of the press and supporters.
The upcycle challenge tableaux.
We all know that the world of style and design has become conscious. There’s that sense of awareness that making everyone a little more responsible with the things around us. Setting a great example was the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME) who celebrated UN Day with an event “Sustainable Fashion for a Healing World.” The group hosted this powerful celebration at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City. The event’s theme highlighted the transformative power of fashion as a tool for social change and environmental responsibility.

Tess Alindogan and Joanne Zapanta Collab
Tess Alindogan and Joanne Zapanta.
The event’s guest of honor was multi-award-winning broadcaster, journalist, and television news anchor Karen Davila.

Thelma UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador delivered a speech on the importance of responsible consumerism and the urgent need to align our actions with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She highlighted the interconnectedness of SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 12 (Sustainable Consumption), and SDG 13 (Climate Action), emphasizing that fashion and consumer choices play a crucial role in the global pursuit of these goals.

Final output of Makitalo X Salonga collab.
MAKITALO x Salonga collab.
Joyce Makitalo and Marion Salonga.
This visionary event marked a distinctive collaboration between its members and 19 talented designers, resulting in the creation of 14 one-of-a-kind upcycled fashion pieces and accessories. These designs were crafted from pre-loved clothing, generously donated by The Little Vintage Shop. The initiative was a showcase of fashion creativity and a call to action for responsible consumption and sustainability, with all proceeds from the sale of these creations benefitting the Psychological Center for Sexually Abused Girls at Marillac Hills in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Mich Araullo and Stella Cabalatungan collab.
Mich Araullo and Stella Cabalatungan.
Notable participants included Ionica Abraham Lim (Australia), Chairperson of the Fashion Design and Merchandising Program at the College of Saint Benilde. Tish Sevilla (Paris, France), renowned shoe designer. Ranya Fernandez (Philippines), ZCME member and contributor. Debbie Co (London, UK), prominent fashion designer. Happy Andrada (New York, USA), celebrated fashion designer. Joyce Makitalo (South Africa), jewelry designer known for her bold, sustainable pieces. These designers used talent to transform donated garments into stunning, wearable works of art, showcasing the limitless possibilities of upcycling and sustainable fashion.

Happy Andrada and Dr. Cheng collab.
Happy Andrada and Dr. Cheng.
This milestone is a reflection of ZCME’s dedication to making the world a better place for women and girls. The Zonta Club of Makati and Environs continues to foster creativity, compassion, and collaboration to support important causes and make a lasting impact on society and to the world.

The super duo behind The Little Vintage Shop and prime behind the scenes movers of the project Penny Katigbak and Mel Asuncion.
Seated: Aileen Ruiz Zarate, Ann Marie Corominas, Ambassador Cookie Feria, Susan Fries (Sweden) and Roswitha Brieger (Austria). Standing:Jeannie Abaya, Maritess Pineda, Tish Sevilla, Lani Ligon and Mme. Michelle Hejcova (Czech Republic).
Mme. Roswitha Brieger Austria, Olga Severino Martel and Mme. Lee Eun Hua (Korea).
From left: Mme. Eva Mellbin (Denmark ) Jeannie Abaya, Atty. Ranya Fernandez, Mme. Catherine Lyster (Norway) and Pastor Jojit Fernandez (back).
Aliza Apostol, Lani Ligon Robles and Debbie Co.
Zonta Club of Makati and Environs members, Ladies of SHOM (spouses of heads of mission), The Little Vintage Shop Upcycling Challenge participants and designers, Zonta members and students and faculty of De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.
Raw materials.
Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME)

