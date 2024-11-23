The future of (sustainable) fashion

We all know that the world of style and design has become conscious. There’s that sense of awareness that making everyone a little more responsible with the things around us. Setting a great example was the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME) who celebrated UN Day with an event “Sustainable Fashion for a Healing World.” The group hosted this powerful celebration at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City. The event’s theme highlighted the transformative power of fashion as a tool for social change and environmental responsibility.
The event’s guest of honor was multi-award-winning broadcaster, journalist, and television news anchor Karen Davila.
Thelma UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador delivered a speech on the importance of responsible consumerism and the urgent need to align our actions with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She highlighted the interconnectedness of SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 12 (Sustainable Consumption), and SDG 13 (Climate Action), emphasizing that fashion and consumer choices play a crucial role in the global pursuit of these goals.
This visionary event marked a distinctive collaboration between its members and 19 talented designers, resulting in the creation of 14 one-of-a-kind upcycled fashion pieces and accessories. These designs were crafted from pre-loved clothing, generously donated by The Little Vintage Shop. The initiative was a showcase of fashion creativity and a call to action for responsible consumption and sustainability, with all proceeds from the sale of these creations benefitting the Psychological Center for Sexually Abused Girls at Marillac Hills in Alabang, Muntinlupa.
This unique celebration was an inspirational showcase of talent, creativity, and community as it gathered creatives, dignitaries, ambassadors, spouses of ambassadors, selective members of the press and supporters. It was a testament to the power of community, creativity and compassion. Designers from countries like Australia, the Czech Republic, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, and more, worked hand-in-hand with Zontians to craft fashion that made a difference. Notable participants included Ionica Abraham Lim (Australia), Chairperson of the Fashion Design and Merchandising Program at the College of Saint Benilde. Tish Sevilla (Paris, France), renowned shoe designer. Ranya Fernandez (Philippines), ZCME member and contributor. Debbie Co (London, UK), prominent fashion designer. Happy Andrada (New York, USA), celebrated fashion designer. Joyce Makitalo (South Africa), jewelry designer known for her bold, sustainable pieces. These designers used talent to transform donated garments into stunning, wearable works of art, showcasing the limitless possibilities of upcycling and sustainable fashion.
This milestone is a reflection of ZCME’s dedication to making the world a better place for women and girls. The Zonta Club of Makati and Environs continues to foster creativity, compassion, and collaboration to support important causes and make a lasting impact on society and to the world.