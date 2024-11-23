The future of (sustainable) fashion

This unique celebration was an inspirational showcase of talent, creativity, and community as it gathered creatives, dignitaries, ambassadors, spouses of ambassadors, selective members of the press and supporters. It was a testament to the power of community, creativity and compassion. Designers from countries like Australia, the Czech Republic, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, and more, worked hand-in-hand with Zontians to craft fashion that made a difference. Notable participants included Ionica Abraham Lim (Australia), Chairperson of the Fashion Design and Merchandising Program at the College of Saint Benilde. Tish Sevilla (Paris, France), renowned shoe designer. Ranya Fernandez (Philippines), ZCME member and contributor. Debbie Co (London, UK), prominent fashion designer. Happy Andrada (New York, USA), celebrated fashion designer. Joyce Makitalo (South Africa), jewelry designer known for her bold, sustainable pieces. These designers used talent to transform donated garments into stunning, wearable works of art, showcasing the limitless possibilities of upcycling and sustainable fashion.