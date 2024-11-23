TAKE YOUR PICK: Blazers, Cardinals arrange title showdown

For the first time in two decades of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament, a best-of-three finals series will be held that doesn’t involve San Beda University or Letran College.

Mapua University and College of Saint Benilde booked a place in the finals after dispatching their respective foes in the Final Four of NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The last time an NCAA finals didn’t feature the Red Lions or the Knights was back in 2004 when Philippine Christian University, led by future Philippine Basketball Association stars Jayson Castro, Beau Belga and Gabby Espinas, swept the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the finals.

A new champion that isn’t the Lions or the Knights will be crowned after 15 years since San Sebastian College won it all in 2009 behind the famed “Pinatubo Trio” of Calvin Abueva, Ian Sanggalang and Ronald Pascual.

First to secure a championship stint was Mapua after reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis erupted with a new career-high of 33 points to tow Mapua in its second straight finals appearance with an 89-79 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Escamis said he hopes to share the lessons they learned last year to his teammates so that they don’t make the same mistakes.

“For sure, the maturity of how to handle the pressure in the finals is something I want to instill to myself and my teammates,” Escamis said.

“Each year that passes gets longer but hopefully after 33 years, we’ll get the job done.”

Rookie big man Chris Hubilla had 17 points and eight rebounds while JC Recto had 10 points and five boards for Mapua, which entered its third finals appearance under head coach Randy Alcantara.

JM Bravo had 20 points but it wasn’t enough to force a do-or-die game for the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Saint Benilde dominated from start to finish and slammed defending champion San Beda, 79-63, in the second Final Four game of the day.

Allen Liwag put up big numbers for the Blazers, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds to torch the Lions.

Saint Benilde head coach Charles Tiu told his boys they can’t fool around as San Beda can make a comeback if given the chance.

“Every time we come off a loss, we make sure to find ways to bounce back. We made sure our players were motivated,” Tiu said.

The Blazers last made it to the finals in 2022, only to be thwarted by the Knights for their third straight crown.

Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series will be on 1 December at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The scores:

First game

MAPUA (89) — Escamis 33, Hubilla 17, Recto 10, Mangubat 7, Concepcion 7, Cuenco 6, Igliane 4, Bancale 4, Jabonete 1, Ryan 0, Garcia 0.

LYCEUM (79) — Bravo 20, Barba 14, Vilegas 12, Guadaña 12, Daileg 6, Versoza 6, Moralejo 3, Cunanan 2, Montaño 2, Peñafiel 2, Aviles 0.

QUARTERS: 29-21, 55-46, 63-65, 89-79.

Second game

SAINT BENILDE (79) — Liwag 20, Ynot 17, Ancheta 11, Sanchez 9, Cometa 5, Turco 4, Sangco 3, Oli 3, Eusebio 3, Torres 2, Ondoa 2, Cajucom 0, Morales 0, Serrano 0, Jarque 0.

SAN BEDA (63) — Royo 14, Estacio 10, Andrada 7, Sajonia 6, RC Calimag 6, Bonzalida 5, Lina 4, Payosing 4, Tagle 3, Gonzales 2, Songcuya 2, Celzo 0, Tagala 0, Jalbuena 0, Richi Calimag 0.

QUARTERS: 25-14, 53-27, 70-42, 79-63.