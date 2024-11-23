Taduran fight still on?

The Vietnam-based Korean promotional outfit is looking at staging the scrapped International Boxing Federation minimumweight title fight starring Filipino champion Pedro Taduran and Chinese challenger Zhu Dianxing on 31 January.

Taduran’s American representative Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE that Cocky Buffalo Promotions head Sang Bum Kim is working his tail off to reschedule the fight that was supposed to happen 23 November in Jeju Island, Korea.

“Mr. Kim is supposed to reschedule it for 31st January and we are waiting but we would love to do a unification (with Collazo) in April,” Gibbons said.

But if Kim is unable to save the fight, Gibbons said Taduran will move on and look at a unification bout with Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico, the reigning World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association champion.

“That fight will likely be held in the States,” Gibbons added since Collazo is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

In the meantime, Taduran is not slacking off despite the failure of Cocky Buffalo Promotions to proceed with the event in Jeju Island.

Taduran, one of only two reigning world boxing champions at the moment, continues to train at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque under Carl Peñalosa Jr. just in case Kim springs up a miracle.