SMELLING BLOOD: NU goes for the jugular; La Salle seeks ‘rubber’

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — UST vs FEU

5 p.m. — NU vs La Salle

One more win for a three-peat and a grand slam.

Defending champion National University (NU) will bring the same sharp teeth that ripped archrival De La Salle University apart in the series opener when it goes for the jugular in Game 2 of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship finals today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs’ date with destiny starts at 5 p.m. as they try to close out the best-of-three series and once again stamp their class over the same opponents they conquered in winning the inaugural edition crown back in 2022.

NU’s composure in the challenging third set spelled the difference in turning back its second round tormentor, 25-16, 25-12, 27-25, last Friday to inch closer to completing a grand slam following its conquest of the National Invitationals in the league supported by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea, Grab Philippines and Summit Water.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon led the way backed by solid support from seasoned wingers Bella Belen and Vange Alinsug in halting erstwhile unbeaten La Salle’s eight-game romp.

However, the job is far from being done for the Lady Bulldogs as they brace for tougher resistance from the Lady Spikers, who are out to drag the series to a winner-take-all Game 3.

“Excited to face them once again and I’m sure they’ll be ready to score a payback. They won’t give this to us on a silver platter. We’ll be ready and play better than we did today (Game 1),” said Solomon, who scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the extended third set.

La Salle, installed as a heavy favorite to challenge NU’s domination in its return after taking a leave of absence last year, gave the Lady Bulldogs a scare late in the third set as it rallied from a seven-point deficit to eventually move at set point, 24-23.

NU regained control to foil La Salle’s comeback attempt in the first game of the finals rematch of the same protagonists who figured in the inaugural edition’s one-game championship two years ago.

Knowing very well the championship pedigree of the Lady Spikers, who ruled the 2023 National Invitationals, the Lady Bulldogs vow not to lower their guard to hand new mentor Sherwin Meneses his first title with the squad.

“We’ll try to better are game this Sunday knowing that we have a very capable team,” Belen said.

“We won’t settle. We are hungry. We’re also slowly adapting to coach Sherwin’ system, applying it in training and during the game.”

With its back against the wall, La Salle will pull out all the stops to stall NU’s ascend to the throne and force a rubber match on 1 December.

The Lady Spikers must rediscover the same fire and desire that brought them success in the past and flaunt their signature energy and swag, which were missing in Game 1.

Laput and grizzled veteran Angel Canino will need more contributions from other seasoned players Amie Provido, Alleiah Malaluan and Jyne Soreno to stay alive.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University tangle at 1 p.m. for a podium finish in the one-game battle for third.