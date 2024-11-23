San Mateo Water Supply construction starts

NORZAGARAY, Bulacan — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started the construction of the San Mateo Water Supply System in Barangay Bigte of this town on 22 November.

Implemented by the Bulacan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), the San Mateo Water Supply System groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Compound.

According to District Engineer George Santos said the project, with an initial investment of P93.60 million from the 2024 national budget, aims to improve access to clean water in the remote areas of Barangays Bigte and San Mateo.

“The project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase will involve installing a 75-horsepower booster pump, a 1,980-linear meter transmission pipe, and a 1,000 cubic-meter steel-bolted tank to supply water to Spar Bigte, Upper Bigte and Sitio Upper COC,” Santos said.

He added that the second phase will involve the installation of another 75-horsepower booster pump near Golden Haven, connected to the first tank’s transmission pipes, which will supply 1,000 cubic meters of water to a second tank at MWSS Lot Vianney RH, serving San Mateo Proper, Sitio Upper Bigte and Sitio Compra.

The final phase will include the installation of a 40-horsepower booster pump to provide water to a 1,000 cubic-meter steel-bolted tank near San Mateo Elementary School, with water distributed to San Mateo Proper, Ipo Road, St. Matthew Village and the Ipo View Deck.

Once completed, the project will benefit approximately 3,000 households in Barangays Bigte and San Mateo, improving access to clean water and contributing to a healthier, more prosperous community.

The groundbreaking rites were attended by Bulacan’s 6th District Representative Salvador Pleyto, DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, DPWH Region III Director Roseller Tolentino, Assistant Director Melquiades Sto. Domingo, as well as officials from MWSS and local government units.