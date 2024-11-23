REVIEW: ‘Wicked’ fails to soar

The first 20 minutes of Wicked (Part 1) are already exhausting. At nearly three hours long, the movie felt punishing for someone like me, who was never a fan to begin with. Years ago, I tried reading the 1995 book by Gregory Maguire but gave up after a few chapters. Clearly, Wicked isn’t for me, and this movie did little to change that.

During the screening, my mind kept wandering to how Baz Luhrmann, or perhaps Paul King (whose “Wonka” was pitch-perfect) might have handled this material. Instead, we get Jon M. Chu — whose 2018 Crazy Rich Asians I loathed — bringing the massively popular Broadway musical to the big screen. Much like Crazy Rich Asians, his Wicked feels overhyped.

For fans, however, this might be a treat. In fact, at the advance screening, I felt like an outsider in a room full of devoted followers. The audience clapped from time to time, and laughed every time Ariana Grande’s Galinda flipped her hair, overenunciated her name, or did her signature backward body shimmy. While everyone else seemed delighted, I sat there waiting for something — anything — that would click. Nothing.