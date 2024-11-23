Reunion ring

Divers who found a shipwreck off the coast of Scotland, United Kingdom in August have identified it.

The British battleship HMS Hawke was in remarkable condition 360 feet underwater since it was sunk by a German submarine during World War I, 110 years ago. Royal Navy experts have confirmed that the wreck is the Hawke.

A torpedo sank the warship on 15 October 1914, killing 524 crew members.

“Without these volunteers dedicating their time to these projects, the resting place of many of our sailors would never be found and their sacrifices forgotten, so we are most grateful,” Lt. Commander Jen Smith said, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, professional free diver Alex Davis recently was metal-detecting underwater in Barbados when he found a ring.

Engraved on the ring were McMaster University, the year 1965, and the initials FMP. Davis emailed the school in Canada about his find together with a photo of the ring, inquiring about its owner.

McMaster University alumni officer Laura Escalante received the email and searched her files, which led her to Frederick Morgan Perigo, a 1965 mathematics major, according to CBS News.

Escalante contacted Perigo, 83, who confirmed via email that he had lost the graduation ring in the ocean during a family trip to Barbados.

“One day I took my younger son and waded into the ocean. He was knocked over by a wave, so I reached to grab hold of him. He pulled on my hand and my Mac alumni ring came off,” Perigo told CBS News, adding that they were unable to find it.

From Barbados, Davis shipped the ring to Perigo on the eve of his birthday.

“What a wonderful, unexpected 83rd birthday present,” CBS News quoted Perigo as saying of the reunion with his ring 47 years after he lost it in 1977.