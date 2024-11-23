PSC strengthens security for the First Family amid threats

The Presidential Security Command (PSC) on Saturday said it has strengthened its security protocols for the First Family.

“Pursuant to the directive of the Executive Secretary, the Presidential Security Command (PSC) has heightened and strengthened its security protocols,” the PSC said in a statement.

The PSC added it is also coordinating with law enforcement agencies to “detect, deter, and defend against any and all threats to the President and the First Family.”

It noted that any threat to the life of the President and the First Family is treated with utmost seriousness regardless of its origins.

“We consider this a matter of national security and shall take all necessary measures to ensure the President's safety,” the PSC stressed.

Earlier, Vice President Sara Duterte said she spoke to someone about "assassinating" the First Couple and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she was killed.