Petro Gazz crushes Farm Fresh

Games Tuesday:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Nxled

Petro Gazz rediscovered its winning ways as it vented its ire on listless Farm Fresh, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

Reigning conference Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle had a grand homecoming with 20 points to lead the Angels to their second win in three outings.

Patience and veteran smarts spelled the difference for Petro Gazz as they hurdled a gritty Foxies’ stubborn floor defense.

“Farm Fresh, they know how to play defense so we just had to stay patient. Like they’re gonna dig balls, we had to stay calm and stay level-headed as the game went on,” said Van Sickle, who had 19 kills and an ace to go with four excellent receptions.

“And we just had to limit errors and just focus on our side. Just give it our all. So far, it worked out and we have done an amazing job,” said the winger, who has roots on her grandfather’s side in San Emilio, Ilocos Sur.

The Angels took the one-hour, 45-minute win despite playing sans starting spiker Jonah Sabete due to a strained left calf.

Veteran Myla Pablo took over Sabete’s role and produced 11 points while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 10 markers including the match-clinching hit in Petro Gazz’s bounce back from a straight sets setback at the hands of defending champion Creamline last week in Antipolo.

Farm Fresh remained winless in two starts.

Petro Gazz was in full control of the whole match, keeping a safe distance to cushion any run made by the Foxies.

Trisha Tubu was the lone Farm Fresh player in double figures with 14 points while Maicah Larroza and Rizza Cruz added nine and seven points, respectively.