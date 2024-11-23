Palace refers VP Sara’s threats to Presidential security command

After Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that she had already talked to someone about “assassinating” President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez should plots against her succeed, Malacañang Palace has forwarded these statements to the Presidential Security Command (PSC).

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Duterte’s remarks are an “active threat.”

“Acting on the Vice President’s clear and unequivocal statement that she had contracted an assassin to kill the President if an alleged plot against her succeeds, the Executive Secretary has referred this active threat to the Presidential Security Command for immediate proper action,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

“Any threat to the life of the President must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms,” it added.

In a Zoom meeting on Friday, Duterte lashed out at the First Couple and Romualdez for intimidating the staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP). The OVP has also been under scrutiny over the alleged misuse of confidential funds.