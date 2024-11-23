Northern Samar, Benguet work on sisterhood

TACLOBAN CITY — The provincial governments of Northern Samar and Benguet is wrapping up details of a sisterhood agreement that will forge a mutual cooperation to improve the economy of both provinces.

Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of Northern Samar’s Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (PEDIPO), said the technical working groups of both provinces convened 21 November in La Trinidad, Benguet, to outline key areas of collaboration.

Among the fields of cooperation that were discussed are tourism development, agriculture enhancement, local economic enterprise, information and technology, urban planning and development,socio-cultural activities, income-generation strategies, fiscal management, health care facilitation, and public education improvement.

Berbon said the meeting was a preparatory step for the finalization of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), which is scheduled for signing on January 2025 in the Province of Benguet.

“The primary goal is the knowledge exchange. We can be of technical assistance to each other and share best practices which can benefit the community,” Berbon told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Berbon said the sisterhood agreement will be first for Northern Samar and the first for Benguet with a local province. Benguet has an existing sisterhood agreement with Kochi Prefecture of Japan.

“The sisterhood pact aims not only to strengthen the friendship between the two provinces but also to establish a dynamic avenue for exchanging ideas and best practices in various fields,” Berbon added.

Benguet Board Members Marie Rose Fongwan-Kepes and Neptali Camsol warmly welcomed the delegation from Northern Samar, led by Provincial Planning and Development Officer Jay Keenson Acebuche and officials from the PEDIPO, Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Provincial Legal Office and Provincial Information Office.

Berbon said the sisterhood partnership agreement between Northern Samar and Benguet is a powerful step forward for the betterment of both provinces.

“It represents a commitment to progress and development, particularly in the identified areas that will drive long-term benefits for the people,” he said.