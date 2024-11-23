New Emirates World Store in Manila inspires better travel experiences for Filipinos

“On the technology, we have the self-service kiosk, which allows customers to quickly browse flight options, check availability and answer their other travel-related questions. It is standard in every store. We have the selfie mirror, the most popular technology in all our stores. You can interact with it, and it will ask you if you would like to take a selfie. It will show you four different Emirates backgrounds — you can take a selfie in first class or in one of the European destinations of Emirates, for example. And you can immediately download it and post it on social media. So people love it because they get asked, ‘Are you in first class?’ And they would say, ‘I’m in the store.’ So people love this feature.”

A large LED wall also catches the eye across the entrance, but it is not just any video screen as it can show visuals of the inside of different kinds of Emirates crafts, as well as offer information on flights and even what kind of weather to expect at certain times of the year in one’s destinations.

A smaller screen beside the merchandise display shows an Emirates symbol, the “tree of life” that also tells of the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Also, large windows facing the street are covered with the innovative, highly expensive transparent LED, which shows Emirates scenes while also enabling one to see what is inside the store.