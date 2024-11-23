Mpox case reported in Lanao Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Health authorities in the Lanao provinces have issued a monkeypox alert after th a patient from Barangay Masao in Malabang, Lanao del Sur was admitted to Marawi City hospital for a suspected case of mpox disease.

Because of this, the province was placed on code white alert and reactivated its disease surveillance units.

In an advisory, the provincial health office of Lanao del Sur has placed the whole province in code and activated surveillance unit and tracing of person in contact with the patients.

Dr. Alinader Minalang, said the contact tracing with at least seven people who may have direct contact with the patient in Malabang town has already started.

The advisory said it is still a suspected case as samples have been submitted to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for confirmation.

Minalang explained that mpox is not a deadly disease but it can be transmitted rapidly by direct contact. Those with weak immune system are most vulnerable.

Health authorities advised residents to exercise heightened vigilance and precautions.

Among the preventive measures include avoiding close contact with infected individuals, wearing protective gear, (mask and gloves) washing hands regularly, disinfecting contaminated surfaces, vaccination and consuling health care professionals.