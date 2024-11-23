More upsets to rock MLS playoffs

MIAMI (AFP) — When Inter Miami were dumped out of Major League Soccer’s (MLS) playoffs in the first round, their former Spain international full-back Jordi Alba questioned the fairness of the post-season format.

Miami had topped the Eastern Conference and the overall regular season standings with a record points tally a performance which earned them the “Supporters’ Shield.”

But there would be no title battle against the best in the West for Lionel Messi and Company after they contrived to lose two matches in their best-of-three series against an Atlanta United team which finished ninth in the East and 20th in the overall standings.

“I think this format is a bit unfair. It has been done for many years but I think it should be the champion of one conference against the champion of the other, to make it as fair as possible,” Alba said.

Alba’s comments prompted much debate among MLS fans and plenty of accusations of sour grapes but they did serve to highlight that this year’s playoffs, if not MLS’s playoffs in general, would certainly not be a battle of the best versus best.

Defending champions Columbus Crew, who finished second in the Supporters’ Shield race, were also eliminated in the first round, adding to the sense that the knockout phase of the season is very much a competition of its own.

So on Saturday, after the international break disrupted the flow of the post-season, the Conference semi-finals, will see a “Hudson River Derby” between two New York teams who couldn’t finish in the top 10 in the regular season.

New York City, Manchester City’s sister club, have home-field advantage after finishing in 13th spot while the New York Red Bulls travel from New Jersey, having ended up in 16th place.

The “home field” isn’t actually NYCFC’s usual home of Yankee Stadium, which is being used for a college football game, but Citi Field, home of New York’s other baseball club, the Mets.

Later on Saturday, in the Western Conference, 2022 MLS Cup winners and last year’s beaten finalists, Los Angeles FC (LAFC), are at home to the Seattle Sounders.

That fixture feels much more like the kind of playoff game that was expected — LAFC finished top of the West while Seattle were fourth.

LAFC faces the Sounders for the fourth time in an elimination match over the last 13 months, having defeated Seattle in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals, the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal and the 2024 US Open Cup semifinal. Each of those matches was hosted by Seattle.

LAFC, with former France stars in goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and striker Olivier Giroud, enter the encounter unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with the Sounders, with their last loss to Seattle coming in a 2-0 defeat in 2021.