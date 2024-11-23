Marcos vows tireless work for Pinoys’ welfare

Similar to his clinching an agreement to bring convicted overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso home from Indonesia after more than a decade, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is betting on relentless work to improve the adaptability of Filipinos to the effects of the ever-worsening typhoons.

Filipinos working with the bayanihan spirit ensure that lives and livelihoods are protected, which was the common denominator of his engagements from 18 to 23 November, compiled under a collaboration between Daily Tribune and the Bureau of Communications Services of the Presidential Communications Office:

18 November

Calls for unity amid storms

During the 49th Philippine National Prayer Breakfast (PNPB) held in Malacañang, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for unity against the death and destruction left behind by the spate of typhoons.

The gathering came at a critical moment, he said, as Filipinos have faced successive challenges since 21 October, starting with severe tropical storm “Kristine” and continuing with typhoon “Pepito.”

The President was grateful for the PNPB, emphasizing the importance of unity and faith and highlighting the event as a cornerstone of national reflection. He called on leaders to recommit themselves to a service imbued with faith and prayerful discernment.

First responders, LGUs praised

The Chief Executive thanked the first responders and the local government units that helped mitigate the impact of super typhoon “Pepito” over the weekend.

He lauded the first responders for “working as hard as they could” despite being exhausted from the spate of consecutive storms. The President also acknowledged the ordinary Filipinos’ vigilance and readiness against Pepito’s impact.

19 November

No deadline for gov’t aid

President Marcos said the government would continue to provide aid to needy Filipinos as long as they ask for it to recover from the impact of the successive storms. He said needy families temporarily living with relatives and friends would also receive family food packs and other assistance.

The President was in Virac to assess the damage left by “Pepito” and to check on the condition of the families in evacuation centers. He handed over P50 million to the provincial government of Catanduanes to aid the immediate recovery of affected communities.

EDCA sites pivotal in disaster response

The President lauded the contribution of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites to the government’s response to the recent typhoons. He cited their importance in delivering humanitarian aid and disaster response during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin IlI’s courtesy call at Malacañang.

Six typhoons hit the country in less than four weeks but the government was able to do a better job because of the EDCA sites, according to the President.

There are currently nine EDCA sites in the country — Basa Air Base in Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro City; Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan; Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu; Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan; Camp Melchor de la Cruz in Gamu in Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan.

Observe austerity in bashes

Mr. Marcos urged government officials and workers to scale down their Christmas parties in solidarity with the thousands of Filipinos who suffered from the recent typhoons.

There was no need to issue an order on this, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said, as he believed in the kindness of government workers who “can unilaterally adopt austerity in their celebrations.”

Bersamin said government agencies were encouraged to donate the money saved with the simple celebrations to the typhoon victims, as Christmas is all about compassion.

Catanduanes gets P50-M aid

The provincial government of Catanduanes received P50 million to help it recover quickly from super typhoon “Pepito.”

Additionally, President Marcos directed various government agencies to immediately provide relief goods and shelter assistance, and to restore communication and power systems disabled by “Pepito.”

He urged the victims to air their concerns to their LGUs and assured them the government would exhaust all means to meet their needs.

Abaca industry rehab set

Catanduanes will get government help to rehabilitate its fiber production industry, Mr. Marcos indicated after a situation briefing on Pepito’s effects on the province.

Super typhoon “Pepito” damaged the province’s abaca cultivation areas. Abaca production is a major industry in Catanduanes, particularly in its capital, Virac, where many farmers and fiber producers depend on the industry for their livelihood.

The President said the Department of Agriculture was assessing the damage to the local abaca industry and determining the appropriate interventions.

Strengthened ties with U.S.

Mr. Marcos reiterated his commitment to strengthening the long-term alliance between the Philippines and the United States during his congratulatory telephone call to newly minted US President Donald Trump.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the deep-rooted alliance between their respective countries. Marcos said they discussed the Filipinos in the US who supported Trump.

Peace for Ukraine

In his X account, President Marcos imparted a message on the observance of the 1,000th day since the war started in Ukraine, saying he aspires for a just and lasting peace in that country.

He emphasized that Ukraine “is a valued partner” of the Philippines and that relations between the two countries “continue to go from strength to strength.”

20 November

Hope brightens for Mary Jane

Convicted overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Jane Veloso will return to the country after more than a decade of Philippine diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government.

President Marcos expressed his gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their act of goodwill. He said this reflected the strengthened partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Seed boost from agri grads

At the 8th meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council-Agriculture Sector in Malacañang, the President said he wanted to strengthen local seed production by recruiting graduates from the state universities and colleges (SUCs).

He explained that this way, farmers could focus on growing the seedlings. He called on the government agencies concerned to seek the help of SUCs in directing students toward seed production.

He also stressed the need to scale up the agricultural schools to transition seed production from laboratories to commercial levels, ensuring their availability in the market while the SUCs profit.

21 November

More seedling nurseries

In Bacolor, Pampanga, the President pressed for an increase in seedling nurseries across the country to reduce reliance on imports.

Pampanga, with its agriculture, food specialty, and food processing industries, would be one of the provinces that would highly benefit.

The President said this during the distribution of 30 Certificates of Land Ownership and 2,939 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage to nearly 2,500 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the province.

At the same time, he recognized the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty Program, in which Pampanga is a partner that continuously supplies eggs to prison facilities.

Solar power lights up Phl

In a briefing, President Marcos touted Meralco Terra Solar as the world’s largest solar power facility.

Following the groundbreaking for the 3,500-hectare solar project, the President pointed out the facility’s advantage of having a battery that can store power and ensure a continuous energy supply.

The Chief Executive recognized the importance of technological advancement to satisfy the increasing demand for power. He also emphasized the sustainability of solar energy generation in the Philippines.

JICA helps with EWS

In light of the recent typhoons, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) sought closer consultations with the Philippines to strengthen the latter’s early warning system (EWS).

The JICA praised the President during a courtesy call at Malacañang for the relatively few casualties despite the high number of recent typhoons.

It said the disaster response systems of the Philippines outperformed those of advanced nations.

22 November

P325-M to storm-hit Cagayan

Financial assistance was distributed to typhoon-hit farmers and fisherfolk in the Cagayan Valley worth P325 million.

From the figure, President Marcos gave over P10,000 each to 1,500 beneficiaries in Isabela, P10 million each to the local government of Tuguegarao City and to 20 typhoon-affected municipalities in Cagayan.

The President also gave P50 million each to the provincial governments of Quirino and Isabela.

22 November

Nueva Vizcaya gets P52-M aid

More than P52 million in financial aid and more than 1,000 family food packs to Nueva Vizcaya’s typhoon-hit residents were provided by the President. At the same time, he assured them of sustained government support until they recovered.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 8,168 families or 27,726 persons were affected by the typhoons in Nueva Vizcaya.

Farmers, fisherfolk protected

In his speech during the distribution of CLOAs and COCROMs in Isabela, the President vowed to protect farmers and fisherfolk against future calamities.

He urged them to enroll in the DA’s extensive insurance program, which helps to protect seedlings and equipment. This is especially important in regions frequently hit by typhoons and calamities.

Ensure first responders’ welfare

President Marcos ordered the DSWD and other agencies to ensure the welfare of first responders, during the aid distribution at the Ilagan City Community Center.

He thanked them again for ensuring the safety and welfare of the people during the recent spate of typhoons.

Complete Cagayan’s projects

Mr. Marcos ordered government agencies to finish the disaster-mitigation projects in Cagayan Valley.

“Let us ensure the government projects are completed to mitigate the effects of frequent flooding,” he said.

In his speech, the President indicated his priorities include flood control structures, irrigation systems and rehabilitation initiatives for major river basins and dams in Region II.

More aid to calamity victims

The Chief Executive handed over P50 million in financial assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and their families in Pangasinan following the devastation wrought by the recent typhoons.

Of the figure, President Marcos gave P10,000 each to 5,000 farmers and fisherfolk.

Stepped up preparedness

President Marcos said the government was stepping up its preparedness for intense calamities caused by climate change.

The President made the assurance during Friday’s distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families in Pangasinan.

Climate-resilient farm equipment vowed

The government is working to develop agricultural equipment capable of withstanding climate change’s impact, according to Mr. Marcos.

“Together with Filipino scientists, the government is devising new farm implements that can withstand the effects of climate change,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the distribution of over P50 million in financial assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and their families in Pangasinan.

Bayanihan prevailed amid storms

“If one thing has been tested by the series of typhoons that battered Filipinos, it’s their spirit of bayanihan.”

Mr. Marcos made the remark during his visit to Pangasinan on Friday, expressing his gratitude to those who demonstrated exemplary service during the calamities.

The President reiterated his directive to all government agencies concerned to ensure the swift recovery of typhoon-hit communities.

BARMM polls suspension weighed

The government is carefully studying its next move following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the constitutionality of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) while excluding Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“We’re still studying it,” President Marcos told reporters on Friday when asked to comment on calls to suspend the BARMM elections next year.

In its 9 September ruling, the SC upheld the constitutionality of the BOL but excluded Sulu from the BARMM. It declared the ruling final and effective immediately.

