Makati Med launches neuroscience care center

Makati Medical Center has officially launched the Makati Medical Center Institute of Neurological, Neurosurgical and Behavioral Sciences (M.I.N.D.S.), marking a significant step in its commitment to advancing healthcare in the field of neuroscience.

The unveiling of a commemorative marker at the hospital’s auditorium on 19 November marked the formal introduction of the institute, which aims to redefine the landscape of neuroscience care in the Philippines.

The M.I.N.D.S. Institute builds on over 50 years of excellence in neuroscience, following in the footsteps of the hospital’s pioneering Department of NeuroSciences, founded in 1973 by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Romeo H. Gustilo.

The new institute unites the expertise of three clinical departments — Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry — each independently but working collaboratively to offer comprehensive and specialized care to patients.

“The establishment of M.I.N.D.S. reflects our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled services and transformative patient outcomes,” said Edgardo Juan L. Tolentino, MD, Director of M.I.N.D.S.

“Our mission is to integrate holistic and compassionate care into every patient interaction, rooted in our Malasakit culture, while advancing medical knowledge and staying at the forefront of technological innovations,” he added.

Guided by its core values of Mindfulness, Integrity, Nurturance, Dedication and Service Excellence, M.I.N.D.S. aspires to become the most trusted neuroscience institution in the country. The institute aims to offer a holistic approach to healthcare that addresses both the mind and body, ensuring superior competence, a nurturing environment and cutting-edge technology in its patient care.