LET’S ROLL! PSC assures safety of Batang Pinoy delegates

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — It’s green and go for the 2024 Batang Pinoy which gets off the ground Sunday.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said everything is set as the competition will run until 28 November.

Around 15,000 athletes and coaches from 177 local government units (LGU) will be vying for 1,554 gold medals in 30 sports.

On the eve of the actual competitions, Bachmann toured the venue of the student-athletes’ quarters.

“I went to some of the rooms to make sure they’re okay,” Bachmann said.

“We would like to thank the Puerto Princesa City government led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron since our partnership with them has been seamless. Who would not want to do this with them again.”

Bayron thanked the PSC for allowing them to host one of the biggest grassroots competitions.

“We are grateful to the PSC in its trust in allowing us to host the Batang Pinoy Nationals once more,” Bayron said.

Also awaiting the overall champion is a cash incentive of P 5 million while the silver medalist will get P4 million.

The third-best performing LGU will be given P3 million, P2 million for fourth place, and P1 million for the fifth placer.

Baguio City is gunning for its fifth straight Batang Pinoy overall title after 82-52-59 gold-silver-bronze medal tally last year.

Still, there will be other LGUs ready to threaten Baguio City’s quest to win back-to-back titles.

For one, Pasig City will be looking to improve from its second-place finish last year after a 57-56-74 medal haul from last year with Davao City finishing in third place with a 47-50-39 collection.

Olongapo City’s athletics team will be entering this Batang Pinoy in high spirits after getting rubber shoes from Filipino-Ivorian Olympic fencer Maxine Esteban.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro boasts a strong boxing delegation under national team coach and former amateur standout Elmer Pamisa.

Puerto Princesa City sports director Rocky Austria said the delegates won’t have to worry about their security as police and barangay tanods (watchmen) will be guarding the places where the participants will stay during the competition.

“In the schools, there are PNPs. Not just policemen, there are also officers. It’s coordinated,” Austria said.

“Even here in Puerto Princesa, the crime rate is very low. You can walk here at night and no one will harass or molest you.”

An opening ceremony took place that allowed the delegates to relax before the games begin.

Gracing the event were Bachmann, PSC commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, PSC executive director and Senator JV Ejercito.