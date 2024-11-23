Kuwait seeks first-time domestic workers

A delegation from Kuwait’s Federation of Domestic Workers Offices recently visited the Kuwaiti Embassy in Manila to advocate for the recruitment of first-time Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait.

During the visit, the delegation requested the Kuwaiti Chargé d’Affaires to open discussions with the Department of Migrant Workers to lift restrictions on the deployment of those who have not yet worked in the country.

They argued that the current restrictions contribute to a shortage of workers, with only 20 percent of the labor market’s demand for Filipino domestic workers being met.

In a memorandum submitted to the embassy, the delegation outlined challenges resulting from the inability to recruit first-time workers, including increased recruitment difficulties and higher burdens on Kuwaiti households relying on domestic help.

The Chargé d’Affaires assured the delegation of his commitment to engage with Philippine labor officials to resolve the matter. He noted that addressing this issue could ease recruitment challenges and improve the availability of skilled Filipino workers in Kuwait.

Kuwait opened its doors to Filipino domestic workers last September, followed by several batches that arrived last month.

The Philippines has previously imposed deployment restrictions to Kuwait following high-profile cases of abuse and maltreatment of Filipino workers in 2023.

These restrictions include not hiring first-time workers and are part of efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

The DMW has yet to issue a statement on the delegation’s request.