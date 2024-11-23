Kathryn Bernardo is Asian World Film Festival’s Rising Star

Kathryn Bernardo takes home the Snow Leopard Rising Star award at the 2024 Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) held in Los Angeles, California.

According to the award-giving body, aside from being a box-office queen, Kathryn “has established herself as one of the Philippines’ most bankable and beloved performers.”

“It is such an honor to be here, representing my fellow Filipinos and my home network, ABS-CBN. Thank you so much to the AWFF, my family, my mom—who’s here, my friends, my mentors, and to everyone who has believed in me throughout this journey. May we all continue to tell stories that will touch people’s lives,” shared Kathryn in her acceptance speech.

Her current movie Hello, Love, Again, where she reprised her role as Joy alongside Alden Richards, has been breaking box-office records since it debuted in local and international theaters. It is also the first Philippine film to enter the US box-office Top 10 — debuting at no. eight.

The Asian World Film Festival aims to showcase the best films in the region in Los Angeles and promote cross-cultural collaboration through film and world-class storytelling.

For updates, follow

@ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.