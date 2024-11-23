In her recent TikTok video, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez gave her reaction on the recent misbilling issue putting her name on the wrong side of the poster prompting netizens and Regine fans to react negatively.

“I wanted to talk to you about me saying it’s no longer my time. ’Cause for some reason, people get upset whenever I say that. Don’t panic, don’t be upset, it’s not a bad thing. I’m just being realistic because it’s true. It’s no longer my time. That means I can no longer compete with the young ones,” Regine said.

Honest about her age and present status in the industry, the internationally-awarded singer said that she’s enjoying life and staying positive as much as she can.

“Come on, I’m 54 years old, I have been in the industry for almost 40 years and I have been singing all my life. And the truth is, even if I still can compete, I really don’t want to anymore. Galing akong singing contest and half my career, feeling ko kailangan ko mag-compete kasi ine-establish ko ‘yung sarili ko. I don’t wanna do that anymore. Really, I consider myself as a mentor now (I started in singing contests. I have always felt that I’m in a competition because I had to assert myself),” the singer added.

Whatever happens and whatever blessings may come her way at this stage of her successful career, the songbird is all set to embrace everything.

“Ako, sa akin, in-enjoy ko itong career kong ito. I just don’t want to fool myself, ‘Ah, nasa prime pa ako.’ Ayoko ‘yon, because I think that would be very, very painful for me. Ayoko magising isang araw na ito na ‘yung magiging realidad ko. Okay na ‘yung aware ako where I am in the industry. (I am enjoying my life now. I don’t want to fool myself into believing that I am in the prime of my career — because that would be very painful for me. It is okay for me to accept where I am in the industry now),” she said.