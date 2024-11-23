House relents, returns VP aide to hospital

The standoff between Vice President Sara Duterte and the House of Representatives was defused after Duterte’s chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, was brought back to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) on Saturday, following an order from the House of Representatives.

The transfer order, read aloud by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City, came amid a tense standoff between Duterte and lawmakers.

Duterte accompanied Lopez to the VMMC but declined to comment on the situation.

Lopez is under House detention after being cited in contempt. She was initially brought to VMMC before being transferred to St. Luke’s.

The controversy erupted late Friday when Duterte intervened to block Lopez’s transfer to the Women’s Correctional Facility in Mandaluyong City. Duterte introduced herself as Lopez’s legal counsel and physically obstructed the transfer, sparking outrage from the House leadership.

Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chair Rep. Joel Chua and House Sergeant-at-Arms Napoleon Taas condemned Duterte’s actions, accusing the Vice President of a blatant disregard for institutional authority.

Taas called Duterte’s interference a direct challenge to the House’s authority, saying that it undermined both House procedures and due process.

“These alarming acts of defiance by Vice President Duterte severely undermined the authority of the House and disrupted its operations,” he said.

The Constitution gives the legislative branch the power to conduct inquiries and compel testimony.

In the course of an investigation, individuals may be cited in contempt and detained until they comply with Congress rules.

Lopez’s transfer was attributed to security concerns. Chua revealed the Quadcomm had received two unusual letters — one from Rep. Paolo Duterte allowing the Vice President to remain at his office in the House, and another from Duterte herself requesting permission to jog on the premises.

Amid the security concerns, the committee convened a special meeting and decided that Lopez should be moved to a more secure facility.

But the situation simmered when Duterte visited the House detention facility on Friday, ignoring repeated orders from Sergeant-at-Arms Taas to leave.

Taas lambasted Duterte for bringing in an unauthorized armed presence, her bodyguards, into the complex, compromising security protocols.

“This interference undermines the authority of the House and could have serious repercussions for due process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre slammed Duterte’s actions as “political theatrics,” pointing to her refusal to address the House committee on the use of over half a billion pesos in confidential funds.