Hong Kong braces for Gilas assault

Game today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 p.m. — Gilas Pilipinas

vs Hong Kong

Gilas Pilipinas is just a win away from clinching a spot in the main draw of the FIBA Asia Cup next year.

Standing in the way of the Filipinos from booking a ticket to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is the same squad they clobbered in the first window of the qualifiers last February.

Although coming into the game as the overwhelming favorite with size and firepower advantage, Gilas is not taking winless visiting team Hong Kong lightly as it seeks to take care of business for another sweep of the qualifying window today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas puts its pristine 3-0 win-loss on the line when action erupts at 7:30 p.m.

The host team is beaming with confidence and will carry the momentum of a historic upset over world No. 22 New Zealand last Thursday in front of an electric 11,686 home crowd.

Showing heart and determination, Gilas shook off a slow start with a strong third quarter showing highlighted by a telling 16-0 run to build a double-digit lead before repelling a late run by the Tall Blacks for a 93-89 victory in the much-anticipated match of undefeated teams.

Towering 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto flirted with a triple-double while naturalized player Justin Brownlee starred with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Gilas’ first win over New Zealand in five FIBA-sanctioned tournament meetings in eight years.

“I’m just happy we got the win and hopefully we get another one on Sunday against Hong Kong,” Sotto said following his 19-point, 10-rebound and seven-assist outing.

Gilas is fancied to take down Hong Kong with relative ease especially after winning by a mile, 94-64, in the first window back on 22 February at Tsuen Wan Stadium in Hong Kong.

Sotto had 13 points and 15 rebounds in Gilas’ first meeting with Hong Kong.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone believes his team has the upper hand in its last of two homestands but would like to see better effort in defending the three-point area after New Zealand connected with 18.

“We gotta get better defending that,” the decorated mentor said.

Hong Kong has yet to taste victory after three outings in the two qualifying windows.

Before flying to Manila, Hong Kong got whipped by Chinese-Taipei, 55-85, also last Thursday in Taipei.

Oliver Xu was the lone bright spot for Hong Kong in its last game with 11 points.

Only the top two teams in the qualifiers will earn outright spots in the Asia Cup that will run from 5 to 17 August next year. The six third-placed teams will play for the last four slots in the tournament proper.