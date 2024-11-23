Home for Christmas

Happy holidays from Pico de Loro!

While it's all tinsel and Mariah Carey elsewhere, the glee of the season at the exclusive property in Nasugbu, Batangas, can be spent over a weekend basking in the light of love and family, surrounded by the forest and the beach.

Pico de Loro, the picturesque seaside and mountainside idyll, has become an ideal retreat for those in the know who seek a moment to catch their breath during the routinely crowded season.

The property recently lit its tree—a wonderful, one-of-a-kind hunk of sundries radiating festive cheer and reminiscent of everything Pico represents. The tree was thoughtfully composed of locally sourced or upcycled materials, beautifully crafted through the ingenuity of its staff.

“This year, our decorations reflect the theme *Home for the Holidays.* Turtles are at the heart of our design, symbolizing their journey back to the sea after nesting in the cove," said Pico Sands Hotel General Manager Maxi Gavino.

"Just as they find their way home, we invite our members and guests to feel the warmth and comfort of home with us as you create cherished memories with your loved ones.”

Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club President Rita Dy emphasized that one will never run out of things to do at Pico de Loro Cove—from dining and spa experiences to festive events.

Some highlights include the much-anticipated Christmas hampers and the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the events park garden.

Filled with holiday cheer and vibrant smiles, guests were also treated to a performance by stage, television, and recording artist Arman Ferrer.