HD Spikers hot on No. 2 spot

The race for the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference semifinals reaches fever pitch with three crucial matches set to take place today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

With only three semis berths remaining, Cignal, Criss Cross, La Salle-EcoOil, Navy and Savouge are pulling out all the stops as they aim for crucial victories in this third-to-last preliminary playdate organized by Sports Vision.

The spotlight will be on the HD Spikers, who are gunning for the No. 2 spot against the first semifinalist DN Steel FEU Ultras in the 6 p.m. main event. The match promises to either provide clarity or complicate the semis race in the season-ending tournament supported by ArenaPlus, Mikasa and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.

Riding high on a five-game winning streak, the defending Open Conference champions have bounced back from splitting their first two matches and now stand just one win away from advancing.

Rested and ready, they will face the Ultras with fresh legs after their second unit handled the VNS Griffins in a straight-sets victory last Friday.

“That’s the reason why we haveload management,” said Cignal coach Dexter Clamor, putting emphasis on having meticulous preparation.

“Our next job is our game on Sunday so we really have to prepare. FEU also has only one loss so we have to be focused while keeping in mind the things we lacked in our previous games.”

Against the Griffins, starters JM Ronquillo, Louie Ramirez and Lloyd Josafat were rested to prepare for the vital matchup with the Ultras.

The Ultras, on the other hand, are entering the game with momentum after sweeping EcoOil La Salle Green Oilers last Friday, securing the first semis slot. This win was a strong response to their first loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Criss Cross King Crunchers last week.