Go urges more jobs for Pinoys

As the Philippine government confirmed that Mary Jane Veloso may soon return after years on death row in Indonesia, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the need for long-term solutions to address forced migration and create more opportunities at home for Filipinos.

While expressing relief over Veloso’s possible homecoming, Go highlighted that the systemic issues pushing Filipinos to seek employment abroad remain unresolved.

“I’m glad to hear Mary Jane may return, but it’s a painful reminder that many Filipinos are forced to leave the country just to survive. We need to focus on providing more jobs here,” said Go, vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers.

Veloso, arrested in 2010 for drug trafficking, has consistently claimed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Go acknowledged the diplomatic efforts leading to her return but emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of economic migration.

“It’s difficult to be in a situation where going abroad is the only option despite the risks. If there were enough opportunities here, Filipinos wouldn’t have to leave their families behind,” he added.

Go called for investment in rural development and localized employment initiatives to ensure opportunities are available beyond urban centers. He also pointed out the struggles of families left behind by overseas Filipino workers, who face separation, exploitation and abuse.

“We need programs that create jobs in the provinces, where most of our migrant workers come from. Providing dignified work here in the country should be a priority,” he said.

Go assists Tuguegarao indigents

Go, together with his Malasakit Team, provided aid to indigent residents of Tuguegarao City, reaffirming his commitment to advocating for programs benefiting the poor and vulnerable. The relief efforts, held at the People’s Gymnasium and Barangays Libag and Annafuan gymnasiums, helped 135 beneficiaries with snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs.

Go collaborated with Mayor Maila Ting-Que and the local government to provide additional financial support.

“Despite the challenges, we are here to serve you. Together, we will face these trials and work to improve your future,” Go assured the recipients.

In addition to the aid, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered medical assistance to those facing health issues and encouraged residents to visit the Malasakit Center at Cagayan Valley Medical Center. The Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for medical assistance, has helped over 15 million indigent patients nationwide since its launch in 2018.